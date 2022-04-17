By Cosmas Omegoh

A Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Khabar Adeniyi Isiba, has said that his Itire-Ijesha community should be given a chance, claiming that no person from the area has represented Mushin Constituency 2 in the last 19 years.

According to him, since 2003, no candidate from Itire-Ijesha axis has had the chance to earn a seat in the state assembly, despite its rich human and material capital.

This was his position when he recently declared to run for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly to represent Mushin Constituency 2.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Hon. Isiba said he was making himself available as the tool to fix the obvious inequalities that had resulted from persistent poor representation the Itire-Ijesha axis of Mushin had suffered in almost two decades.

“I am gunning for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a representative of our people from Mushin Constituency 2 to raise the bar of political representation, demonstrate leadership capacity that will surpass our previous and current experience, as well as address the weaknesses of previous and ongoing administrations, and build on their gains to set a prospect for the future,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the elders of the party to take a deep look at the present unfavourable representation equation and “concede” it to his area in the “interest of democracy and progressive politics.