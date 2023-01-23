From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Lagos-based businessman, Chief Murphy Anawana says Nigerians have demonstrated what he described as unprecedented interests towards the forthcoming general elections.

He said this had become obvious particularly in collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in large numbers.

He, however, warned that such efforts would be exercise in futility, if the electorate did not turn out enmass to cast their votes, especially that of the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters weekend shortly after receiving Person Of Peace award from a group under the aegis of the Igbos For Progressive And United Nationhood (IPAN), Anawana popularly known as Ogodo Agidi, also called on Nigerians to eschew tribalism and vote wisely during the elections.

He said: “I commend Nigerians for the unprecedented interest in the forthcoming general elections by collecting their PVCs in record numbers.

“But all the efforts will be in futility, if that large population do not troop out en masse to vote, especially in the presidential election.”

Anawana, President of Murphy Ben International, parent company of Aforevo TV and Vybz FM, further called on voters to take deep look at the candidates to ensure they chose competent ones with proven character.

He appreciated IPAN for the honour bestowed on him, as well as for its fight for peace and progress of the nation.

Earlier, IPAN National President, Comrade Lawrence Onuzulike described the awardee as a nation builder and a person of peace.

He said the honour was, accorded to him, in view of his outstanding contributions to national development.