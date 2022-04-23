By Sunday Ani

A Lagos lawmaker, Olusola Desmond Elliot, has applauded the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to offer a 50 percent discount on nomination forms to aspirants within the age bracket of 40 and below.

Elliot, who represents the people of Surulere State Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly said the 50 percent slash on nomination fees for the aspiring youths was heart-warming as its ripple effects would be reflected on more youths’ commitment to the party.

He said: “It is a welcomed development, though unprecedented in the history of APC. The discount is a step in the right direction and it is clearly a new order that would engender more growth in the party. It is a sign that our party’s future is secured because more youths will, henceforth, take active part in the nation’s politics and governance.

The lawmaker commended the party’s NEC for the proactive move considering the fact that the youths constitute about 65 percent of the country’s demography, and by extension the largest voting population. He added that the APC as a party could not afford to ignore the youths’ strength in Nigeria, even as he said the decision was to encourage the youths to actively participate in partisan politics.

“This also shows that the leadership of our party has a listening ear because this is happening shortly after the National Youth Parliament made a case for discount to be given to the aspiring youths in order to encourage them to take active part in the political process. The ingenuity of the youths will, no doubt, bring vibrancy to the party. In fact, it is a good omen for us,” he added.