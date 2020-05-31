Chukwudi Nweje

The Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State chapter, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Sanwo-olu from the 2023 election.

The PDP accused the APC-led administration in the state of breaching the provisions of the Electoral Act on electioneering campaigns by campaigning for the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Taofik Gani, publicity secretary of the PDP in Lagos, who leveled the accusation in a statement on Sunday, asked the INEC to disqualify the APC and Governor Sanwo-olu from the 2023 election.

He said, “The APC has commenced deliberate public announcements; jingles; Newspaper adverts directly and indirectly sponsored by the Governor, his supporters, groups and the APC announcing Sanwo-olu as a performer-governor within his first year in office that should be supported for reelection.

“For clarity, the sponsored public announcements, jingles, Newspaper Adverts are clearly calling on electorates to reelect Sanwo-olu and the APC on the basis of their perceived performances within first year. These jingles and other announcements abound. We demand that the Governor and the APC must be disqualified from contesting the governorship election in the 2023. They are already overreaching all other aspirants and parties. Governor Sanwo-olu and the APC are already violating the political process. The level playing field that ought to exist is being dug into gullies for all other parties. This is unfair. The INEC must assert its authority and control of the electoral process by enforcing its rules irrespective of the committer of breaking the rules. The INEC must suo motu disqualify Sanwo-olu as a persona and the APC from eligibility to contest the governorship in the 2023 general elections.”

The PDP described the scorecard peddled by the APC as “indeed laughable”, describing the APC led administration in the state is the “worst ever by any Lagos State Governor.

The PDP said the Sanwo-olu administration’s one year in office is “a year of abysmal performance of monumental failure”, and vowed to, in the coming days expose the failures of Sanwo-olu’s first year in office as Governor.