By Chinelo Obogo

The presidential ambition of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, received a boost as leaders and stakeholders in the Lagos State chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) gave him their blessings.

Speaking during the visit of Wike and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde to the Lagos office of the former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Olabode George, the party leader

said Nigeria needs a president that can take it out of the doldrums and Wike has the capacity to do so.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

George who spoke on behalf of the ward and local government chairmen of the party who were all present, said the party is ready to support Wike and give him their backing.

“The Governor has told us in clear terms what he wants. When it comes to courage and resourcefulness, he has it in abundance. He also has age on his side. We need a bright person who can bring us out of the doldrums and we are ready to support you in Lagos. It shall be well with you,” George said.

Speaking on his ambition, Wike said we can’t continue to allow the country go the way it is sliding and something has to be done, while insisting that he has the capacity to take back power.

“I want to thank the elders of the party for giving me the opportunity to stand here. I have spoken to the elders and leaders privately and I hope that they get across to you what I said to them. Most importantly is that we can’t continue to allow the country go the way it is sliding. Something has to be done.

“This country today requires a leader that ia focused and one that has capacity. We need someone that is courageous and focused and I. and i can tell you that I have the courage and I am not afraid of anyone and I have the capacity to make things better for this country.

“All I have come to say is that I want to be given the opportunity on May 28 and 29 to represent PDP in the fight coming up in 2023. If you do that for me, then you we have gone back to the villa. We must win this election. What we are going to do is to go and take back the power and give to PDP. We are not begging. We are ready to take it back because the power belongs to PDP,” Wike said.