From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Dachung Bagos has said that the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, cannot deliver the state to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Bagos, in a interview, in Abuja, said though Lalong is the Director General of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Presidential campaign, said the APC has allegedly failed the people of the state. He added that the 2023 elections will be an opportunity for the people to give their verdict.

The lawmaker, who represents Jos south/Jos east Federal constituency, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), said beside the alleged poor performance of APC in both Plateau and the national level, the youths are now, more than ever, ready to take back their country.

According to him, “I want to let you know that the people of Plateau are waiting for February 25, 2023, to pass their verdict on Governor Lalong and his presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“I can assure you that every candidate will get votes according to his performance, the governor has failed Plateau people in all areas since 2015 that is why he can not deliver Plateau State to the APC and Presidential elections, being a DG will not change the decision of the Youths and Plateau electorate.

“Remember, the youths constitute more than 60 per cent of the electorates, and by the way, how can a party that has kept our youths, the students at home for more than half a year get votes from the same people who have been denied their right to education, the same group of Nigerians who have no jobs, people who are pauperised, how can they vote for the APC?

“How can the youths whose parents and relatives have been killed by terrorists and bandits, who have been displaced, give their votes again to failed promises? This is simply impossible”

Bagos, while speaking on the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, acknowledged that there have been massive mobilization by the youths for the former Anambra State governor.

He said: “Honestly, even my party the PDP has a lot of work to do to convince the youthful voters because the youths are working tirelessly for any possible options on candidates not party.

“I believe that after careful analysis and strategic considerations, the youths will make the right choice, not based on emotions but on logical consideration of the different voting blocks in the country””.