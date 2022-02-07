From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has appealed to politicians to embrace peace and exercise caution as they intensified campaign ahead of 2023 general elections in the state.

He reminded politicians in the state to preach peace messages, saying that without peace there will be no election.

Lalong disclosed this on Monday at the occasion of the commemoration of forgiving the past, to reconcile the future, held at the Garden of peace and forgiveness, Jos, Plateau State.

“I wish to specially appeal to the political class to tow the same line of the traditional, religious and community bodies by anchoring their political messages on love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation.

“As the race towards the 2023 election intensifies, there is every need to exercise caution and responsibility in an attempt to get votes. Let us always remember that without peace, there will not even be elections or the positions we seek to occupy.

“I wish to again ask our citizens and the media to avoid the dissemination of messages stir anger and incite the people to violence, revenge and unforgiveness.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Lalong explained that his administration inherited killings in most most local government areas of the state which perished several lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“You will recall that some Local Government Areas like Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Riyom and Jos North were hot-beds of ethno-religious crisis and violent attacks where precious human lives and property were lost.

“I am glad to say that as at today, we have restored some level of calm and peace in those areas while work is continuing to ensure that every remaining obstacle to peace is removed.”

The Director General of Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Joseph Lengmang said the occasion commemorate a day set aside by people from communities of different faith and ethnicity to deepened conversation on love and brotherhood.

“The essence is to reflect and talk to ourselves in a very honest and open-minded fashion; identifying points of differences and also points of convergence, especially as they pertain to issues of peace and security in our state.

“We have observed this day with a view to raise awareness on the healing and somewhat magical powers of forgiveness and reconciliation. I am aware that it is sometimes very difficult for people to comprehend the fact that in order for us to heal, then we must first, forgive all those who have hurt or offended us.”