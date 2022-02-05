From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has directed political officer holders who are nursing ambitions of running in the 2023 general elections to resign before February 28.

Governor Lalong in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu and obtained by our reporter said the essence was to provide a level playing ground for all those who are contesting the poll.

‘As the countdown to the 2023 general elections draws nearer and in the face of the heightened political activities, it has become necessary for Government to provide a level playing ground for all political actors, especially those in Government to exercise their fundamental human rights,’ the governor stated.

‘Consequently, I am to bring to the notice of all public officers occupying public offices under this administration that those interested and nursing political ambition to contest in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to please honorably resign their appointments on or before 28 February 2022.’

Governor Lalong said the directive was to be reduced to the barest minimum political distraction in governance and to allow those concerned to focus on their political activities.