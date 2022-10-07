From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the completion of all ongoing projects in the 2023 fiscal year.

Lawan and Gbajabiamila, who spoke at the presentation of the 2023 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, to a joint session of the National Assembly, said the completion of the ongoing projects is essential, especially as the tenure of the present administration will elapse next year.

The President of the Senate and the Speaker also frowned on the spate of oil theft in the country, noting that the ugly development is affecting the revenue of the government.

Consequently, they charged the executive arm of government to see oil theft as economic sabotage and deal with it the perpetrators accordingly.

Details later