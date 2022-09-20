From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, yesterday, set agenda for candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election.

The trio spoke in Abuja at a political summit organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in partnership with The Kukah Centre.

Lawan urged all political actors, especially presidential candidates, to focus on issue-based campaigns as the nation ushers in the electioneering season.

“I wish to passionately implore all stakeholders to be conscious of their messaging and focus on issue-based campaign that shuns violence and hate speech. As the most populous black nation and largest democracy in Africa, the burden is on us to deliver credible and peaceful elections.”

The Senate President also decried the prejudicial dimensions that political conversations had assumed in the last few weeks.

“Rather than emphasise discussion on policy positions to address many of the social and economic challenges we face, we are engaged in frivolous, illogical and sensational exchanges…By so doing, we, the politicians, have once again distracted Nigerians from assessing those who seek political office based on the merit of their positions. Inadvertently, we are also exploiting primordial sentiments for political purposes, not minding the danger this poses to our democratic journey.”

He tasked presidential aspirants to focus on discussions that dwell on tackling insecurity and building on the gains made by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Other issues include economic consolidation and diversification, addressing rising unemployment, especially among our youths, lowering inflation and managing diversity.”

Gbajabiamila in his address regretted that some of the key provisions of the Electoral Act with regards to political campaigns, as well as the provisions in INEC’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the 2022 elections were already being flagrantly violated, particularly pertaining to the use of intemperate, slanderous and base language as well as insinuations or innuendoes targeted at provoking violent reactions or emotions.

“It is easy to hurl insults at opponents, but it takes discipline, focus and political maturity to make our campaigns issue-based. Yet, this is the least that we owe our citizens. It amounts to a great disservice and even a disconnect from the grim realities of Nigerians’ challenges, focusing on frivolous and inconsequential issues. We, as politicians, must consider these teeming youths as our major assets and take deliberate steps to include them in political processes. Unless we are able to do this, we risk their rising anger and frustration. The future belongs to the youths, and we must prepare them for the serious burden of governance.”

Bishop Kukah lamented that the country’s diversity has not been well managed.

He said politicians must ask questions on what they want to be known for.

“Nigeria has produced some very dramatic politicians. Politicians and candidates, beyond telling us about fighting corruption, must evolve.

“Our identities are not the problem; Somalia has no identity problem, but identity has been weaponised by politicians. Religion should not ordinarily be a problem. But politicians have made an issue out of it. The issue that should form the basis for the next election must be outlined. We should not be talking about Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“We need to re-imagine Nigeria. As I speak, my nephew and their driver have been kidnapped, they’re asking for about N50 million. I don’t feel safe. We need to protect this country.

“We’ve passed the Electoral Bill, that’s just the beginning. We need to convince Nigerians that their votes will count. You can tell Nigerians about the Electoral Act, but they need to be sure. We don’t need a messiah as Nigeria’s next president. The next election is about every Nigerian finding a seat in the tent.”

Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Sulaiman Abubakar, said the build-up to the 2023 general elections has raised genuine concerns

about the pattern of public communication among political actors, their publicity agents and other related stakeholders, especially those actively engaged in media and communication.

“Experts have noted that communication by actors so far has been reactive and not based on a clear enunciation of party manifestoes, candidates’ programmes and strategies for actualising such programmes. This high-level forum addresses some of these critical issues to promote issue-oriented political communication.”