From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The representative of Anaocha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Ebele Ejiofor, has called on the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; South East governors, Igbo National Assembly members and others to take Igbo presidency more seriously.

Ejiofor said that given the high level power play that is ongoing in the country and the face of the nation’s political dynamism, Igbo leaders would need to re-strategize and take better steps now before it’s late.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He, therefore, urged all the political parties particularly the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick their 2023 presidential candidates from the South East zone. This, he said, had become necessary to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

According to him, president of Igbo extraction in 2023 would help to heal the wounds of the past and promote a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project