Mr Musa Iyimoga, Member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the youth to be agents of peace and positive change, for the overall development of the country.

Iyimoga, (ZLP- Doma North) made the call at a reception organised in his honour by Doma North Youth Mobilisation Forum, Doma Local Government Area, Nasarawa state.

He said that if youths embraced peace at all times, it would go a long way to ensure speedy development in the area and the state at large.

He appreciated the forum for organising the reception and gave the assurance that he would continue to be committed in providing dividends of democracy to people and ensure effective representation at the state legislature.

“I will continue to embark on more projects and empower the people of my constituency in order to improve their standard of living.

“I will also ensure continued quality representation at the state House of Assembly, if re-elected,” he said.

The lawmaker further solicited for the support of the people to enable him to succeed beyond 2023.

Earlier, Chairman of the forum, Mr Mustapha Usman, said they decided to organise the reception to appreciate the lawmaker for his concern for youths in the area.

Usman assured the lawmaker of the people’s support.

He called on the youth to actively participate in politics in their interest and for the the overall development of the country. ( NAN)