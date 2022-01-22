Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams,has warned those using his name for political mileage to leave him out of their attempt ahead of this year election in Ekiti, as well as the 2023 general elections

Speaking against the backdrop of a publication in the media that the Yoruba generalissimo had thrown his weight behind a candidate eyeing the Ekiti top job, Adams refuted the claim, saying the author of the story did it in bad faith.

While dissociating himself from the publication, Adams informed those aspiring for public offices to desist from using his name and credibility for their political interests for now.

“I know Prince Adeolu Tinubu as one of the members of the Oodua Progressives Union(OPU) in the United States. He was on a courtesy visit recently to my residence. However, we never discussed about Ekiti or any other state. Our discussions were based on the the organisation, not politics.

“The sitting governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is a brother and one of the progressive-minded persons I relate with. Notwithstanding, I hold strongly to my belief and ideology of restructuring that is centred on regionalism, where the federating units are allowed to develop at their own pace.

“I have said it severally that both the 1960 and 1963 constitutions had created the template for which Nigeria could be restructured. And up till date, nothing has changed in the country, even as the 2023 elections draw near.

“I have noticed with dismay that as elections draw closer, prospective political aspirants will be using my name to sell their candidates to the people. However, I will not allow anybody to stake my hard-earned name to get unmerited political mileage,” he said.