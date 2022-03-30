From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Presidents-General (PGs) of communities in the five local government areas of Enugu West Senatorial Zone have warned advocates of zoning of governorship of Enugu state to leave them out of their politics.

The PGs who washed their hands off the endorsement of any zoning agreement in the state, insisted that such was not part of their duties as community leaders.

They therefore, urged the people of Enugu State to discard any communiqué purportedly signed by them endorsing the zoning of the 2023 governorship seat.

Daily Sun gathered that on Wednesday at a meeting of local government representatives of various town unions in the state held at Filbon Hotel, Upper Chime Avenue, Enugu, signatories were collected for the endorsement of zoning in Enugu State and the consequent zoning of the governorship to Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

But the Enugu West Senatorial Zone PGs in a statement by their Spokesperson, Hon. Ejike Ilo-Tasie, washed their hands off what they described as a “charade,” opting instead to be left out of partisan politics.

In his statement made available to Daily Sun, he said, “We were invited to a meeting of representatives of PGs of the 17 local government of Enugu State. We thought it was about one of the various pressing issues facing the State, but it turned out to be all about the endorsement of zoning.

“They also came with an already prepared communiqué, which they asked us to sign and threatened to withhold the monthly stipends of PGs that refuse to sign, in addition to other possible sanctions.

“But many of us spoke out. Number one, this is pure partisan politics. What is our business with governorship zoning as PGs? Such level of politics should be left for politicians.

“Two, even if for whatsoever compelling reason we have to dabble into partisan politics and endorse zoning, are we not supposed to discuss it and draw our communiqué therefrom if we agree to it.

“Furthermore, if we have to endorse something as sensitive as zoning, especially zoning the governorship to a particular senatorial district, are we not supposed to consult our communities and leaders whose mandate we are exercising?

“If we sign it, what are we going to tell our people? How do we convince them that we have not collected millions of naira to take such out-of-schedule action? They are not fools. They know that this is political season.

“Besides, the Governor has not named anybody as his preferred successor. If he does, then we can go back to our people to discuss it.

“In Igbo land, it is when you see a question, that you now know the answer to give. But in this instance, they are working from a predetermined answer to a question and we collectively decided that we will not be part of such shenanigan.

“We publicly wash our hands off this scheme and want the world to know that we were not part of any such endorsement by Enugu town union PGs if they go ahead to publish same.”