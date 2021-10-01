Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appealed to the 36 Governors of the Federation to work together instead of taking inter – regional positions that would not benefit the future of democracy in Nigeria

Ganduje specifically cautioned them against making contrary and uncomplimentary remarks that would serve no good to the people of Nigeria.

He stressed that the recent public exchanges and counter statements between governors were unfortunate and utterly uncalled for.

He was speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kan during the Independence Day celebration in the state.

“A situation whereby governors from one region will make uncomplimentary remarks to governors from the other side of the country, is not a civilised way of dealing with issues at hand,” he stated.

According to him “Some of those issues raised are political parties issues, that can be resolved by our various parties. I also understand that, this issue of present political dichotomy is that of power shift.”

He added that, “It has been a tradition in the country to have zoning. Which is a strategy by political parties. Each party has its own strategy to win elections. And in each of such strategies the Constitution is not affected.”

While urging that such issues should be left to various political parties to deal with, he pleaded that, “This dichotomy will not take us anywhere, so long as we want stay together as one indivisible and united Nigeria”.

He appealed to the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, to encourage the Governors to strive hard for the unity of the country.

He added that, “Governor Fayemi should call all governors for a meeting and urge us to apologise to each other. We should leave this matter to our political parties.”

