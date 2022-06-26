From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A magistrate in Nnewi, Anambra State, Mrs. Erusaku C. Okwudili, has called for separation of powers in the nation’s political system other than the executive controlling the three arms of government.

She made the call during an interaction with journalists on the occasion of the 2022 Annual Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Nnewi branch, held at Con-Vaj Event Centre, Nnewi.

The magistrate said the control of the executive over the other arms of government had made it difficult for them to function effectively under this democratic system of government.

She noted that this had justified the fight for independence of the judiciary from executive control.

On how to get it right in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, she advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collaborate with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to link the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to the National Identification Number (NIN), to checkmate ghost voters in the forthcoming election across the country and to flush them out in the system.

Her words: “I’m in full support that people should go and get their PVC and vote in the person of their choice. I have got my PVC just like other Nigerians. On that day I will cast my vote for the candidate of my choice, who will usher in real change in Nigeria, to end gerontocracy in the country.