From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has advised Nigerians on what to look out for in the choice of leaders to vote for.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in statement yesterday urged Nigerians to look out for politicians who are genuine and sincere in their quest to provide the basic things that would be catalysts for socioeconomic growth and development of Nigeria.

He said: “As we march towards the next general elections, let us bear in mind that we have a stake in this country, hence we should refrain from engaging in acts that would destroy the fortunes and prospects of this nation.”

He suggested that rather than take up arms against each other and terrify innocent Nigerians, the power of the voter’s cards should be engaged and deployed to select competent and credible leaders that can pull Nigerians out of the dungeon of underdevelopment and backwardness.

He said further: “Let’s take up our voters’ cards and go to the polls, and resist any threat, strong or subtle, in whichever form to stop us from going out to vote on the day of elections. We must also shun vote buying by being conscious of the truth that politicians who present some inducement to voters, especially on the polling day are not really interested in the welfare of the people.