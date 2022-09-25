From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has called on all candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to immediately withdraw from the 2023 elections.

According to the LP, APC has succeed in ruining and wrecking the economy and future of Nigeria by pushing the country into insolvency and bankruptcy.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi at the weekend, the party said “Its an undisputed fact that in the first four months of the year 2022 by the Buhari Govt ‘s revelation through the Budget and Planning Mininstry , they admitted that the cost of debt servicing by the same stealing Govt has surpassed its revenue in the 4 months under review.

“Remarkably,the clueless and confused APC Govt spent a total of N4.2 trillion between January and April 2022 from the earmarked N17.32trillion for the whole year .

“In these same four months, a sum of N285bn was earned as oil revenue, this represents a shortfall of 60.9% of the prorated figure of N730.12bn, this is even in spite of the marked rally in crude oil prices in these four months when the Government unabashedly retarded APC Govt casually mentioned that oil production declined to let the oil revenue fall short of projection.

“It sounds very irritating, painful and annoying to keep hearing this dying and failed APC Govt repeatedly claiming that the untenable , questionable & unverifiable oil subsidy deductions was responsible with the twin criminal excuse of the inability to increase oil production was responsible for failure at meeting the projected target of revenue growth in the 4 months.

“The dishonest and lying APC probably forgot that in 2021 it spent N4.22 trillion on debt servicing which was an increase of 29.3% over over the sum of N3.27 triln spent for the same purpose in 2020 while the revenue only increased by a marginal 9.3 % to N4.39 trillion revenue and in the last 16months APC led Buhari Administration has spent a whooping sum of N6.16TRN

“The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs. Patience Oniha confirmed that Nigeria’s total public debt stock representing domestic and external debt stock profile as at March, 2022 stood at N41. 60 trillion and N42.84TRN ($103.31billion as at June 30,2022 , dividing that by 200 million Nigerians including 50million yet unborn totalling 250m population explicitly confirmed that every Nigerians as at June 30th 2022 is indebited to the tune of N170,000 naira each

“Finally and for the record,the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said with impunity, executive rascality and malfeasance that the APC led Federal Government will borrow over N11 trillion and sell national assets to finance the budget deficit in 2023. She also said the government’s budget deficit is expected to exceed N12.42 trillion while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance to defend the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

“In view of this deliberate infractions, divisiveness wickedness and Lawlessness,Labour Party here by call for the immediate withdrawal of all APC candidates from the 2023 General Election so that Nigeria will not go into final extinction”

Abayomi therefore, argued that the key was to join hands and support Peter Obi’s hope and peace assuring Presidency in LP .

“We must vote against the sick , the early and tired ancient men and the known and world wide published treasury thief to invest our votes in Peter ” the Obedient Obi in LP” he added.