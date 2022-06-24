From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairman of Labour Party in Delta State, Anthony Ezeagwu has urged Nigerian students to stay committed in their drive install a people-oriented government by voting candidates of the party in next year’s general elections.

Ezeagwu particularly thanked students and youths for taking the ambition of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as a personal course.

He enjoined them to remain steadfast in the race to enthrone good governance, and advised them to mobilise en-mass for the on going voter registration exercise.

Ezeagwu gave the advice in Asaba shortly after he received award of excellence conferred on him by Human Rights Students and Youths Association of Nigeria (HRSYAN), Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State.

He said 2023 presidential election would be determined by competence, and not by how deep the pockets of the candidates are, insisting that the days of inducing voters with money in order to get their votes were over.

Ezeagwu thanked the students for finding him worthy for the recognition, adding that it will spur him to continue to contribute to the development of the society.

Presenting the award, president of HRSYAN at COOU, Okoye Matthew Okpala, said it was in recognition of the recipient’s “massive efforts and excellent performance towards promoting the welfare of youths and students in Delta State.”

Okpala said the ‘OBI-dient Movement’ has become a national phenomenon among students and youths, adding that students were determined to change the narrative in governance from May 29, 2023 if Peter Obi wins the election.