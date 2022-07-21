From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The coast appears clearer for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi as the Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (CAYPND), has endorsed his candidacy.

CAYPND described the former Anambra State governor as the most serious candidate following his deep knowledge in the country’s economy and other national issues.

The group’s President, Mohammed Gwadabe, in a statement yesterday, said he endorsed Obi because of his capacity to change the course of the Nigerian nation.

Gwadabe added that even his recent to the Founder of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi and the hometown of his running mate in Kaduna State demonstrated his love for different religions and ethnic groups.

“Nigeria is so divided at the moment along all the known fault lines, and we think that Peter Obi, the amiable presidential candidate of LP, is the answer that we need to our challenges, which include insecurity, youth unemployment, poverty, nepotism among others.

“We have also been following – with keen interests – his ongoing consultations with both Muslim, and Christian leaders in the country, and we make bold to say that only a focused, detribalised politician would embark on such salutary outings.

“This is more so that it is happening at a time that mutual distrust, religious intolerance, and other tendencies, can easily be felt and touched by Nigerians.

“It is on record that so far, Obi has visited among several others, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, renowned scholar and chairman Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen Ibrahim Babangida who accorded him a warm reception.

“Even when the presidential candidate of another party had said that the Labour Party and its candidate will Labour in vain, Obi responded calmly by assuring that, ‘there is dignity in labour’.

“We, therefore, enjoin Peter Obi to sustain the momentum of his consultations across the divides, especially on religious leaders of the different faiths, as that will continue to endear him to his teeming supporters, who are determined to elect him as President come February, 2023,” he said.