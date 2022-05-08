From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Deputy Governor and frontline governorship aspirant in Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to the party’s primaries not to make the mistake of voting the wrong candidate else they would suffer for the next four years.

Oko Chukwu, who gave the advice during his consultative visit to Osisioma Ngwa, Isiala Ngwa South and Isiala Ngwa North council areas, also charged the delegates to vote for a candidate who understands party business to enable members of the party benefit and take care of their problems.

He stated that having served as a speaker of the state Assembly and now, deputy governor, he had acquired the requisite experience to make life more meaningful to the people of the state as well as ensure the growth of the party.

“We are talking about how Abia would be better. While we are doing whatever we are doing, we should take care of the party because the party is the hen that lays the golden egg. A party man suffers for the party for four to eight years. He may not be able to pay rent; he can’t build a house, and he can’t train his children in school.

“But I want to tell you that party business is a business. It is just like you are doing other businesses. If you are in the party business, and you can’t buy a car, change your clothes or train your children, then you are not in the party.

“And you can’t be in a ruling party and suffering. But we are the cause of our problems. The reason is that delegates may vote for an aspirant who does not know the real party people. When we vote the wrong person in, he won’t remember us because he doesn’t know the party members and we start complaining. When you bring a Pharaoh who doesn’t know Joseph, the Israelites will suffer. I want to tell us that if we want to benefit as party members, tomorrow is in our hands.

“Who takes care of the party people? It is the governor of the state who creates the enabling environment. If you have a governor who knows the party and understands what party business is all about, he takes care of the party people. But if you elect a governor who doesn’t know the party members, the party members will suffer. By May 2023, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will no longer be the Governor of Abia State.”

In their separate speeches, Dr. Gershon Amuta, Hon. Sam Esindu and Chief Ihezuo Ufomba, among others, described the deputy governor as a humble person who has distinguished himself in government and assured him of their support in the PDP governorship primaries.