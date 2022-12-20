From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former deputy governor (Operation), Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the Accord in Oyo State, has said Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot get up to 100,000 votes during the next year’s general elections.

He made the assertion during an interactive session with journalists at his Campaign Office, Jericho, Ibadan.

According to him, “Governor Seyi Makinde is not the best for us in Oyo State and everybody has agreed to limit his time to this four years. There is likely going to be a coalition pack, coming against the incumbent governor. We have high hope that the Accord is going to emerge as the head of the coalition.

“So, Makinde cannot have as much votes like he had during the last elections, because PDP in the state now is carcass of its itself. There are series of problems within the party. It is on record that their grassroots mobilisers are no longer with them; people like Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, Hon. Milikat Akande Adeola.

“Even, those that are in the party are not there because of Seyi Makinde, Barrister Hazeem Gbolarunmi has his own loyalists and they are for Atiku Abubakar and not Seyi. So, Makinde cannot have up to 100,000 votes this time around. People are already tired of his government.

“With Accord, we are going to snatch governance from the current governor. Accord party is fielding the youngest candidates that are new set of people with good character. They are tested and trusted people, that have names to protect. They are young achievers that come from well known homes that will be representing their people in various political positions after the general elections.

“I’m not contesting to make money neither I’m in the race to make a nam. I have already made my money, and the name Adelabu is already out there, even before I was born. I have benefitted so much from the name. The media and the good people in the state should compare and contrast between me and other contenders in the race. I’m in the race to take over Oyo State and turn it around for better.

“Our quest is for better Oyo State and I urge the media to be part of this because media will play a vital roles in achieving a good governance. Makinde’s performance in the last three and half years is not the best for us as pacesetter state, and that is why I have decided to run for the office of the governor in 2023.

“Another four years under Seyi Makinde led administration would be disastrous and anti-development, and that is why we came out together again under Accord to rescue our dear state.”