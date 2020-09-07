Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A chieftain of the Yoruba community in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde Adesetan Ojigi, has described Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, as politician that possess the qualities of a presidential candidate.

Ojigi stated this while appraising the Governor in an interview with journalists in Sokoto, the State capital, on Monday. He noted that with the Governor’s sterling achievements since inception, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) should look inwardly at his direction in towards 2023 presidential election.

‘Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership qualities have not been hidden since his emerge in Oyo State politics. And you can see his stewardship as Governor of the State. Both his party members and political opponents are testifying to his good works in Oyo state today.

‘I am recognising him to his party, PDP, before the 2023 politics begins. He has what it takes to be their presidential candidate in future general elections in Nigeria,’ Ojigi suggested.

The Sokoto community leader who hails from Oyo also urged the Yoruba people to unite politically for the 2023 general elections.