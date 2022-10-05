From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has expressed gratitude for the large multitudes of PDP supporters that thronged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium to welcome him and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday.

Atiku, who addressed the sea of supporters in Bauchi when he visited the state to receive 25,000 decampees of other political parties to the PDP, was clearly elated as mentioned.od his name elicited wild jubilation among the crowds.

“This is an indication that the PDP is controlling Bauchi state and by God’s grace l have no doubt that a larger number of supporters will come to support us when we come to campaign in the state,” he said.

Atiku who was confident that the PDP will cruise to victory in 2023,thanked and welcomed the decampees, which included a former Deputy Governor and the current Speaker of the Stats Assembly who decamped from All Progressives Congress APC, to the PDP saying the PDP is a party to beat.

He said the large turn out of supporters in Bauchi from the Abubakar International Airport to the palace of emir of Bauchi and to the stadium was unprecedented and a testimony to the achievements of Governor Bala Mohammed four year rule in the State.

He pledged to return the country’s lost glory if elected as president in 2023 called on the PDP supporters to reelect governor Mohammed for a second term to continue the good work.

Earlier while welcoming the former Vice President, Governor Bala Mohammed assured him that the state is PDP and 100 percent in support of Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“We are happy to have you in Bauchi and as you can from the excitement of the multitude that came to welcome you, they are set to vote the PDP from top to bottom and we will work hard to ensure that you become the next president of Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, called on the people of the state to support the PDP in 2023 as it is the only hope to the current challenges bedeviling the country.

The PDP Presidential candidate was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters have gathered at the 15,000 capacity Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Atiku was earlier received on arrival at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport,

on Wednesday afternoon, by Governor Mohammed.

The former Vice President was in company with his running mate and governor of Delta State, PDP governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State,mong other top echelon of the PFP, including former governors of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, Gombe Ibrahim Dankwambo, Niger Babangida Aliyu.

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, his counterpart from Oyo, Benue, Enugu were missing as the rift within the party deepens.

The PDP Presidential candidate, who was received by the governor in company of PDP heavyweights in the state, including the Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, Senator Abdul Ningi and several top state and party leaders, has moved to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu for a homage.

The stadium was agog as thousands of supporters both inside and outside expressed great jubilation as they received Atiku and his entourage to Bauchi