From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has demanded for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention over Biafra struggle.

In a statement issued by Uchenna Madu, the pro Biafran group also demanded for the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Madu told President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected in Ebonyi State tomorrow (Thursday) that only the release of the IPOB leader and the realization of Nigeria presidency of South East extraction in 2023 will douse tension in the zone.

He stated that MASSOB will not work against the visit of President Buhari to Ebonyi state, stressing that the two major demands if implemented will end agitations and hasten the return of peace in the entire South East zone.

“MASSOB request from President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate and ensure that one of the many southeast presidential aspirants succeeds him in 2023 to help the country diffuse many bottled anger which has fuelled agitations.

“MASSOB also remind President Muhammadu Buhari that continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody will only worsen the security challenges facing the country, it will also continue to affect the economy” he said.