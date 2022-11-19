Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Friday inaugurated the Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Councils of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gusau, Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Sen. Kabiru Marafa was appointed the State Co-ordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign, former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari is to chair Gov. Matawalle’s re-election campaign.

Matawalle in his remarks, described the event as a joyous moment, considering the calibre of men and women selected to spearhead the 2023 Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaigns of the APC in Zamfara.

He said after careful and wide consultations, it was overwhelmingly decided that the assignment of mobilizing support for the APC to attain the desired victory in the 2023 polls be headed by some distinguished and illustrious personalities in the state.

He announced Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura as the Director-General of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Zamfara, and the Secretariat would be headed by Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed Shinkafi.

The governor informed the campaign council members that their appointments were in recognition of their proven integrity and willingness to make sacrifices for the state and country.

“You have before you a spectacular opportunity to lend your valuable contributions to the mission of charting a brighter future for our state and country.

” I am confident that you have the capacity and all it takes to ensure the victory of the APC in the 2023 general elections,” Matawalle said.

He urged them to ensure that all electioneering activities were conducted within the ambit of the law and in line with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

Matawalle enjoined them to mobilise resources at their disposal and convey to the wider public the mission and vision of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the people of Zamfara.

He urged the campaign council to devise strategies through consultations with stakeholders, including community and religious leaders, trade and other groups ready to contribute towards achieving the desired objectives.

The Governor restated his commitment to build a new Zamfara State.

Matawalle said: “despite all the challenges we are confronted with, we have done a lot to bring a new lease of life for the people of the state; we are winning the battle against banditry by the day.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Sen Marafa expressed confidence that with the calibre of people appointed into the campaign councils, APC in Zamfara would overwhelmingly win the 2023 general elections.

Marafa said with the recent reconciliation of members of the party in the state, APC had become a big family, assuring that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

The inauguratiom was attended by ex Gov Abdulaziz Yari, Sen Tijjani Yahaya Kaura and the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, among others.(NAN)