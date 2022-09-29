From Fred Ezeh,, Abuja

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared that 2023 general elections is opportunity for Nigerians to take their destinies by their own hands by electing good and competent leaders.

He declared that the election will make or break Nigeria, thus advising religious leaders, Christianity and Islam, to rise to the occasion by working in synergy to educate and enlighten the masses on the best path to follow.

Chief Obasanjo, who spoke at a meeting with leadership of CAN at his Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, said the unrighteous people have dominated the political spaces for a long time, and that was because the righteous ones took back seat on the reason that politics is dirty.

“I think it’s the mistake of the past, particularly in the Christendom, that we say politics is not for the righteous. Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics and will have no where to go.

“In the next election, if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria, but I pray that it will make Nigeria.”

He warned religious leaders not to allow politicians with no fear of God to wreck Nigeria, declaring that if such is allowed to happen, the entire country would regret it.

He appreciated the remarks so far about the CAN President, expressing optimism that his time as CAN President with bring peace and unity for Nigeria. “Sultan of Sokoto had spoken about you to me personally, and, I must say, I am impressed. With you and Sultan who is already singing your praises, things will take a turn-around if you can work together.

“If you stand on the truth, stand for justice and equity, then politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now, if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we would all regret it.”

CAN President commended the former President for his roles in turning around the Christian faith in the country, asserting that he made valid contributions to Christianity in Nigeria.

He said: “In 1976, you started with the establishment of CAN and in September 1999, you formed the Inter-Religious Faith Council (NIREC). On the political sector, you set up the National Political Reform Conference, which I am privilege to be a delegate, representing the Christian faith. These were the few I could remember as I was planning for this visit.

“You have played important roles in the political history of Nigeria and Africa, particularly your current role in Africa, where the task is to ensure peace in the region. These are no doubt, valid contributions to Christianity.”

He assured the former president that CAN has resolved not to leave the political space to the politicians, insisting that religious leaders must get involved, not to be partisan but give leadership to ensure the values of religion are brought to the space to promote peace and unity of the nation, including justice.