From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Apex leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Mbaise clan in Imo State has distanced themselves from the purported endorsement of senator Samuel Anyanwu for governor by some minority members of the party in the area.

In a statement signed by air commodore Luke Ochulor(rtrd) for Ezinihitte Mbaise,Chief Mike Ahamba for Aboh Mbaise and Chief P G U Madu for Ahiazu Mbaise PDP apex leaders, respectively,it urged members of the public to disregard such endorsement and insisted rather that the party in the three clans is strongly behind Emeka Ihedioha for governorship seat in 2023.

The statement reads in part thus : “We wish to make it clear that we were not part of any such meeting or its purported outcome.

“It is important to restate that the entire Mbaise Clan is obviously and solidly in total support of their son, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, who was duly elected by the good people of Imo State in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

“We make no pretences to state the fact that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha remains the darling and indeed the popular choice of the Imo electorate ahead of this year’s governorship election based on his sterling leadership qualities and unrivaled scorecard during the seven.months of his Rebuild Imo administration.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to caution overzealous elements not to play politics with our emotions”.

The statement further warned rumour mongers and those it described as peddlers of fake news, divisive elements and purveyors of deceitful ambition to steer clear of Mbaise land and desist from making further reckless and inflammatory statement with serious issues of governance of our State at this very critical time”.