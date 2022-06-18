From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has apologised to the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and his supporters over his comments on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday, Mbaka said that he was misunderstood as his intention was not to malign the former Anambra Governor but to pray for him. Part of the statement reads: “In any way, the supporters of Mr. Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. As a servant of the Most High God, I pray that it shall be well with my people. I am an ardent supporter of Good Governance, Justice, Equity, Love, and Godliness.

“As it stands right now, it is obvious that Nigeria is passing through indescribable insecurity challenges, an inestimable unemployment crisis, massive corruption, heinous crimes, and unbearable suffering engendered by bad leadership.

“I bear with my fellow country men and women in whatever we are passing through in this trying time. I call on the adorers and the entire people of God to join hands in praying that God will deliver us from the plans of the devil and its wicked agents.

“At this time our people are passing through the valleys of shadows of death (Ps23.4), I pray for peace, love, and anything that will bring blessings and favour to our people and to our suffering teaming youths. I will always stand with you in all your ordeals. God will take care of you and bless you miraculously for me.

“My intention is not to fight or malign Mr. Peter Obi. He is my friend and remains my friend and brother. I love him and I wish him success May God bless him and his good supporters. God’s will be done in his political endeavours (Mk.14:36).

“The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being. What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them. “I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood. And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says Yes, who can say No? And when God says No, who can say Yes?”

“I bless Peter Obi and pray for him. I bless my dear fellow Adores and pray for them. I bless the people of God everywhere and I pray that it shall be well with you all.”

