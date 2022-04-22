From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Kanu Uche, has directed members of the denomination in their millions across the country that are 18 years and above to get or validate their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made this known in his message to the four-day 60th Synod of the Ibadan Diocese of the church, which will end on Sunday. The synod with the theme: ‘Prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ’, is being hosted by the Agbeni Circuit of the diocese, under the presbytership of Very Rev’d Oluyinka Akande, at the Methodist Cathedral, Agbeni, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Uche, “For us to enthrone an honest government, each Methodist, who is 18 years and above, must get a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), and validate it. At the same time, if our desire is to enthrone a righteous administration, none of us must collect money before voting. In this way, we will help enthrone an administration that will usher in, adequate security, and economic buoyancy, which would enable us to enjoin the full dividends of democracy in Nigeria.”

The Prelate also noted that “many people in leadership are insincere to the plights of citizens, since they are not holding public trust with the spirit of servanthood. They are not ready to serve, except to ‘serve selfishly.’ Who would save Nigeria from this present crop of leadership in both public and private sectors, especially now that we are preparing for 2023 elections? In my view the answer is God. I say this because we have had qualitative leadership in the past and a few of such among the present crop.

“But we need more women and men with the heart of sincerity, while citizens are also enjoined to pray for good women and men to become good leaders in every sector of the economy and nation.”

The Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Olumuyiwa Odejayi, earlier in his address, said the major need of Nigeria as a nation is good leadership, because of the leadership and citizenship failures, bedeviling the country. He noted that the situation has made it difficult for the country to grow and development as desired.

He, however, urged Christians to be actively involved in politics, saying Christianity and politics cannot be separated. He added that the doctrine of the church doesn’t go against members going into politics

His words: “Whatever politics has become or turned out to be today is orchestrated by the players and if they have made it dirty, we can make it clean. Righteous believers in Christ should go into it because if they don’t, the corrupt people without fear of God will continue to rule and make life unbearable for the masses.”