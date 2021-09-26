From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to use the forthcoming Anambra governorship polls to reassure Nigerians on its readiness to conduct credible polls in 2023.

Metuh, in a statement on the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, on Sunday, said healing will come to the country if elections are credible, free and fair.

The former opposition spokesman said Nigerians will begin to have hope in the electoral system, of INEC can replicate its efforts in the September 20, 2020, Edo governorship election, in subsequent polls.

According to him, “INEC has the opportunity to use the November 6 Anambra governorship election and subsequent polls to reassure Nigerians on the credibility of the 2023 general elections.

“Nevertheless, it is imperative for Nigerians not to give up hope. We must not jettison our resilience, resourcefulness and sense of hard work. We must remain hopeful in putting all hands on the deck in the quest for natural justice, equity, mutual respect and rule of law.”

Metuh added that it is imperative that Independence anniversary provides an auspicious opportunity for the leadership to give greater thoughts towards what the nation can offer her citizens to enhance their wellbeing as a people.

“For decades, they have worked very hard, shouldering the social and developmental responsibilities of successive governments; indeed, they have kept their hopes alive, yearning for a turnaround for the better.

“The time has indeed come for our political leaders at all levels to know that it is no longer about what our citizens should do for our country, but about what the nation offers to them as citizens because they are giving a lot and the burden on them at this point is already agonizing.

“Our citizens are overburdened with excruciating economic hardship, poverty and high costs, especially given our extended family system, insecurity, and deficient facilities in all sectors of life.

“The situation has been compounded by a harsh tax regime, with multiple taxes by various government agencies at different levels,” he said.

