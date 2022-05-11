From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There was a mild drama on the floor of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, as the House altered Section 84( 8) of the Electoral Act to make provision for statutory delegates in political parties’ primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 polls.

Daily Sun gathered that although the emergency session of the House was called specifically to alter Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act, the order paper circulated to members, had the amendment of Section 29.

Section 29 deals with the time frame within which political parties can submit list of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Therefore, when the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over Wednesday session, called for the consideration of the proposed amendment, members echoed “no”, repeatedly.

At this point, Wase quicky called for the withdrawal of the order paper and replacement with a new one, which had Section 84(8) as the proposed amendment.

Thereafter, the members agreed to the consideration of the alteration of the Electoral Act.