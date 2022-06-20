By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Military said it is working towards sustaining the current tempo in the fight against insurgents in the North East, which has brought relative peace within the areas formerly controlled by Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, made the assertion ahead of next year’s general elections, while addressing Defence Correspondents in Lagos, at the passing out ceremony of discharging Trainees of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Course 1, 2022 Stream 2.

He said: “Essentially, we have made huge progress in war against insurgents, but, of course, there still remains a long hull to go and we will do everything possible to ensure that the state of peace will incrementally improve, leading up to next year, that you know is a very important exercise that the nation is going to go through, which we believe will go on peacefully; and this is precisely what we are working on.”

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff warned the 316 discharging soldiers to beware of subversive elements within the society, insisting that, “It is important, at this point, to let you know that the level of insecurity is high in our nation. So, as you retire into the larger society, please beware of subversive elements within your environment and do not associate with them in any form.

“Your loyalty to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Federal Republic of Nigeria is non-negotiable.”

Irabor told the discharging soldiers of the many challenges associated with post-service life, urging them to be proactive in their conduct to overcome the challenges.

Irabor encouraged them to justify the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had continued to support the armed forces, most especially the retiring members, as seen in the enhanced welfare packages.

