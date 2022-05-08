From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has called on the federal government, relevant stakeholders and, indeed, all Nigerians to work closely to ensure peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections next year.

This is even as the leadership of the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) cautioned young people not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians to cause violence in the country during the polls.

Moghalu, an aspirant for the same position on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), met with the CAN leaders in Awka, Anambra State capital to discuss a variety of issues concerning the polls particularly security and safety of the electorate.

“It is very necessary that our elections in 2023 are violence free so that the people can exercise their rights to vote. So, we are here to discuss, how can the young people of this country be part of the preparation for the election?

“Can they put pressure on the security forces to make sure that security is adequate for the elections, and that we are protected while we vote? Can they become defenders of their own votes?

“You can also defend your votes if you come out in your numbers; so that you create a disincentive for people who may want to be disruptive. We are also discussing here, the issues that should affect voting.

“We want an informed electorate; people who know what they are looking for in their leaders at a level, whether it is state Assembly, Governor, National Assembly, President.

“You should look for what that job requires. For example, I am a presidential aspirant. The core job of a president is four things: nation building, national security, national economy and foreign affairs.

“If somebody is not experienced or knowledgeable in these things, that person is not as equipped as somebody who has demonstrated a track record in these areas,” he said.