From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As the clamour for Igbo Presidency come 2023 intensifies, former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has declared in his interest to contest the poll.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), had at the weekend supported the clamour for southern Nigeria to produce the President in 2023.

National Leader of SMBLF, Edwin Clark, had urged the region not to accept any political position except the presidency come 2023.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, in a statement, declaring his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023, said his presidency will be hinged on four pillars tagged SWAG.

Said Moghalu, who polled 21,886 votes in the 2019 presidential election: “For the sake of the youths of our country, including my four children whose future is being drowned in reckless foreign borrowings, and for the sake of all Nigerians suffering and seeking a clear alternative to the status quo, I intend with all humility to present myself again as a candidate for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

“If elected, I will run a government with a dream team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of our country. Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4-point agenda in four years (4 by 4): Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory; war against poverty, skills, jobs for our youth, and an innovation economy; accelerated education and healthcare reform; good governance, inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable.

“This is my SWAG Agenda for a 21st century Nigeria. I seek the support of all compatriots of everyone who is tired of our present national situation. We also need the energy and support of our youths, the middle class, entrepreneurs, and our compatriots in the diaspora.”