From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed and the former Senate president and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, have obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nominations forms for the 2023 poll.

The forms were obtained on their behalf by different support groups at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

A senior lawyer, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, who is the co-ordinator, Group of Concerned Nigerians for Tambuwal, said they obtained forms for the Sokoto State governor because of his antecedents.

“He is strong, he is agile, he is intelligence, he is focused. We have seen him demonstrate good leadership. One of the major things you see in leadership is humility. Somebody that sees himself even lower than the people he leads. He is young and vibrant and can take us to the promised land and PDP is the platform that can actually actualize this if we get to do things right,” Akinboro said.

Similarly, the Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BMV), which obtained forms for the Bauchi governor, urged him to accept the challenge of rescuing the country in 2023.

Director General of the group, Mohammed Jibo, while presenting the forms to Mohammed, expressed confidence that he would emerge the next president of the country.

In the same vein, a coalition of 350 groups obtained the forms for Anyim, saying they were motivated by his leadership qualities.

Leader of the coalition, Mayor Samuel, said Nigeria required a leader in the caliber of Ayim.

“If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak… in order to ensure we get it right this time, we have decided to lead other support groups and partners of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim to purchase the forms for him to contest the PDP presidential primary election.

“We took this step because we are convinced that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has the capacity, competence, experience, exposure, temperament and humility to provide the quality of leadership Nigeria needs now to pull our country back from the brinks.”