From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Kingsley Yakubu Mohammed has emerged factional presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2023 general elections.

Mohammed polled 121 votes to defeat Dr Caro Nwosu who had 38 votes.

Chairman of the Primary Committee, Francis Abayomi, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the party registered 205 voters, 166 accredited voters and 166 votes cast.

Abayomi added that 159 were valid and 7 votes were rendered invalid.

“This is to certified that Engr. Yakubu Kingsley Mohammed, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared winner,” he said.

In his acceptance, Mohammed promised to revamp the economy, tackle insecurity, create jobs and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

AAC’s National Chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, in address, described the exercise as “credible, less expensive and transparent”.

He countered claims that the party was factionalised, adding that it remains one indivisible group targeted at providing good governance.

“We will take Nigeria from those that have destroyed this country. Let me remind you that this is a political party. It is not a one-man structure or office.

“One of the key things that has helped Nigeria’s political development is to eschew tendency that will make people take political party as their personal property. Those that have tried it do not grow well

“What has happened today has showed us that we do not have godfather or godmother.

“We have conducted one of the best, freest, simple, transparent, less expensive and one of the credible internal party primaries that has ever been held in this country.

“One thing about this party is that it is number third on the ballot. It is very significant,” he said.