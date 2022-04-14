From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, met with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), as well as the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to solicit their support for his quest to be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Mohammed, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party, decried the state of the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The governor, while addressing the BoT members, said he is the best among those aspiring for the PDP presidential ticket. Nevertheless, he promised to run a broad-based government if elected as president.

Mohammed noted that as president, he would s deepen community engagement in proffering solution to national challenges.

Similarly, the presidential aspirant,at a consultative meeting with the PDP NWC said the country needs a new orientation and vision. And promised to provide good governance anchored on justice and equity if voted as president.

“I am not going to be a northern president, or a Muslim Fulani president or a minority president. I am going to be the Nigerian president, who understands the nuances the norms and the feelings of Nigerians because I have touched them. I have worked with them.

“I have understood them. And after understanding them, I know what Nigerians want. What they need is good governance, justice and equity,” he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Mohammed added that as president, he would provide the needed leadership for the country and bring hope to every Nigerian.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I will carry everybody along. And I will bring a revolution in terms of turning around and rescuing the country,” he said.

The Bauchi governor, at a consultative meeting, with former ministers, who served under the PDP administration, said his quest to be president is driven by the need to rescue the country.

He said the APC-led Federal Government has destroyed the country, saying there was need to pull Nigeria back from the brink.

According to him, “the nation is in pieces. They have destroyed everything…

“First, we must understand the country. Where are we and how have we come here? Why is the country so divided? Why is insecurity everywhere? What is the fate of the elite in this country for which we are members?

“We know we cannot continue the blame game. We cannot continue to talk about sections or zones. We must talk about leadership, closing rank, coming together to rescue the country. There is poverty everywhere. There is insecurity everywhere.

“Even the human capital to manage the country is no longer there, nepotism has taken over everything,” he said.