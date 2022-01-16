From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a social innovator and youth advocate, Mr Chukwuka Monye, has declared his intention to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria.

Monye made his intention known yesterday at a formal declaration ceremony at his hometown of Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He told a cheering crowd of supporters, mostly youths, that he is uniquely positioned by age and experience to serve as a bridge builder for the nation to realise a desired future.

Anchoring his campaign on ‘Our future is now’ Monye, a University of Oxford-trained innovation strategist outlined a three-point agenda of security, institutional reforms and jobs for the rapid transformation of the country.

Lamenting the state of the nation, Monye regretted the alarming poverty rate, saying that 83 million people are living below the poverty line.

Besides, the 43-year-old presidential hopeful, said that Nigerians were at a high point of hopelessness and despair, adding that the nation’s foundational structures were “at a brink of collapse with institutions such as justice, education, health and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.”

He, therefore, offered himself to “serve Nigeria in the capacity that will unify and engage the citizens to embrace and execute a plan that focuses on resetting the foundation of the nation, so that the transformation of the country into true African leader can begin.”

Monye is the founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s multinational operations management consulting firms for the transformation of private and public institutions.