By Christy Anyanwu

Female aspirants jostling for House of Representative ticket on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform has increased as Lagos-based lawyer, Ifeyinwa Morah, picked nomination and expression of interest forms.

Morah, who was escorted by the Omambalaã chapter of Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International, a non-governmental organisation that caters for women and children in rural communities worldwide, to purchase her nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja, promised to adequately represent Oyi/Ayamelum constituencies in Anambra State if voted for.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

She told Daily Sun that she would fight to deliver a brand new constitution and equitable sharing of economic powers among states for economic growth and diversification.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Morah, who is also a big player in the oil, gas and forex industry, said: “I must dare to be different because only those who dare have the chances of winning. I want to go to the National Assembly to give my people back home, a good representation and leadership. I will be heavily involved in canvassing women and youths, especially gender rights.”

Among those in her entourage to get the forms were members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and Nzükõ Umu-Ada Igbo International members, who charged her to also sustain her gender rights fight.

The groups, which delegated their members at Omambalaã chapter to purchase the forms for her, also presented her with Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank cheques of N1 million and N500,000 respectively and vowed to unite and support her cause.