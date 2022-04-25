By Lukman Olabiyi

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has condemned the endorsement of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term bid, describing it as “unfair and provocative.”

This was in reaction to last week, widely reported endorsement of the incumbent Governor of the State, Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office for the 2023 gubernatorial election by the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, an apex decision making organ of APC in Lagos.

The director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed the group’s displeasure over the governor’s second term endorsement in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

MURIC maintained that the endorsement was in violation of the long-standing unwritten rule on rotational governance between Muslims and Christians in Lagos State.

Akintola said the Christians have had their two terms and “it is the turn of Muslims to produce a governor by 2023.”

According to MURIC, “It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expire by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.

“That is why Muslims in Lagos State regard the recent endorsement given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to run for the Christians’ third term as unfair, unjust and provocative.

“It may not be known in official circles, but Lagos Muslims are grumbling and we have been under pressure for some time now to speak up.

“MURIC rejects exclusivism in matters of governance the unwritten laws should have been adhered to.

“Lagos Muslims are taxpayers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must, therefore, be consulted on matters of governance.

“We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory.

“The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted.”