From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) claimed it has discovered plans by some political parties to foist Muslim/Muslim ticket on the nation.
It warned that any political arrangement short of producing a Christian president in 2023 would be unacceptable.
PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, who gave the warning at the grand finale of a five-day Zoe World Congress, tagged Zoe Worship Extravaganza, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo state, said the plot was evil and selfish.
Though he said the PFN was not rooting for any party, he maintained that any of the parties that does not factor in the interest of the Christian community in the country, would fail.
“It is disturbing that with the 2023 general elections fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent in further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim/Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw unsavory spanner into the works, fiber and the tenuous peace of the nation.
“Nigeria is a nation predominantly populated by Christians and Muslims. In fact, the PFN, which by the grace of God I head today, has a membership strength of over 65 millions adherents of Jesus Christ. So, we vehemently say no to Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket; we say no to arrangement that will relegate the Christians to obscurity.This we shall resist by all available lawful means.
“We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, so as to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons and aggrandizement.
“Anyone flying a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket is satanic and from the pit of hell.The Lord, God of hosts, will crush that satanic agenda. Any party that flies a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket has failed completely. In fact, it will not only fail, it will scatter.
“It is only the will of God for Nigeria that shall prevail, not the satanic agenda of any corrupt, selfish, self-centered, unpatriotic, evil politician who thinks he has enough money to buy up the South West of Nigeria, and the whole of the nation.
“Nigeria belongs to all of us and it will only thrive when there’s fairness, equity and justice.This we are calling for in all our engagements in the country. If the two major political parties in the country field Muslim/Muslim candidates, they will both fail. What we want is a Christian President. Buhari must hand over to a Christian. Let everybody know that any arrangement short of that will be totally unacceptable to us. The 65 millions strong members of PFN are vehemently opposed to any arrangement of that nature.”
Oke, who is the president of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries described prayed for peace in the country and implored those itching to destroy it through selfish pursuits and primordial sentiments to have a rethink.
He described the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a foremost traditional ruler, who enhanced the growth of the ancient town on all fronts.
This satanic selfish individual is the brain behind the pit of hell into which Nigeria has fallen. He replaced light with darkness. The money he is bandying across nation is the sweat of Lagos traders, poor motorist, parents of exploited school children, overtaxed corporates, illegal bloated pension, as he has visible genuine source of livelihood.
Correction on above comment: Last paragraph –
…as he has no visible genuine source of livelihood.
The position of PFN President on 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria and his strong religious interest was one of the main reason that required Nigerians to RESTRUCTURED their Political Mentality as the only solutions to achieved a Democratic development.
Whether Christian/Christian ticket or Igbo’s/Igbo’s ticket or Northern/Northern ticket or Muslim/Muslim ticket or even Tiv/Tiv ticket there is nothing democratically wrong about it since democracy does not recognized the religion, tribe and geographical region of a candidates but what really matters is that the candidature are Nigerians while an elected offices primarily and constitutionally are neither religious nor tribal nor region office but People’s office as far as democracy is concerns however Bishop Wale Oke should understand the reality that the Nigerian barbaric political culture and its notion which allowed tribal, religious and regional sentiment prevailed over national interest on matters of democratic leadership put the country in these ugly situations which hindered all prayers of places of worship be answer by GOD.
There are Nigerians elected as legislature at State and Federal levels with strong interest that they are representing Christianity so they are the one to opposed the 2023 Muslim/Muslim Presidential agenda not any religious groups in any name because You really voted for them because they are Christians not because they are Nigerians So why are they not protecting your Christian interest in The National Assembly? Again since there are Christians as members of APC and PDP as well in other political parties why are they not also protecting Christian interest in their respected parties or Is it not Why you are happy voted for them?
At these ugly socioeconomic, political and general insecurities of lives and properties as a cleared consequences of Bad Democratic governance Nigerians had learned lessons which made them to THINK BIG that if CHRISTIAN/CHRISTIAN OR IGBO’S/IGBO’S OR NORTHERN/NORTHERN OR MUSLIM/MUSLIM OR EVEN WOMEN/WOMEN OR IJAW/IJAW will be a divine Democratic solutions to all socioeconomic, political and insecurities that are threatening Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress of the country they ready prepared to vote for a patriotic Democratic leaders without allowed religious, tribe and region to misleading them any more because it never help the political situations since 1999 it only add to Nigeria problems which claimed itself as secular States.