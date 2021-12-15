From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) claimed it has discovered plans by some political parties to foist Muslim/Muslim ticket on the nation.

It warned that any political arrangement short of producing a Christian president in 2023 would be unacceptable.

PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, who gave the warning at the grand finale of a five-day Zoe World Congress, tagged Zoe Worship Extravaganza, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Oyo state, said the plot was evil and selfish.

Though he said the PFN was not rooting for any party, he maintained that any of the parties that does not factor in the interest of the Christian community in the country, would fail.

“It is disturbing that with the 2023 general elections fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent in further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim/Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw unsavory spanner into the works, fiber and the tenuous peace of the nation.

“Nigeria is a nation predominantly populated by Christians and Muslims. In fact, the PFN, which by the grace of God I head today, has a membership strength of over 65 millions adherents of Jesus Christ. So, we vehemently say no to Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket; we say no to arrangement that will relegate the Christians to obscurity.This we shall resist by all available lawful means.

“We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, so as to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons and aggrandizement.

“Anyone flying a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket is satanic and from the pit of hell.The Lord, God of hosts, will crush that satanic agenda. Any party that flies a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket has failed completely. In fact, it will not only fail, it will scatter.

“It is only the will of God for Nigeria that shall prevail, not the satanic agenda of any corrupt, selfish, self-centered, unpatriotic, evil politician who thinks he has enough money to buy up the South West of Nigeria, and the whole of the nation.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and it will only thrive when there’s fairness, equity and justice.This we are calling for in all our engagements in the country. If the two major political parties in the country field Muslim/Muslim candidates, they will both fail. What we want is a Christian President. Buhari must hand over to a Christian. Let everybody know that any arrangement short of that will be totally unacceptable to us. The 65 millions strong members of PFN are vehemently opposed to any arrangement of that nature.”

Oke, who is the president of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries described prayed for peace in the country and implored those itching to destroy it through selfish pursuits and primordial sentiments to have a rethink.

He described the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a foremost traditional ruler, who enhanced the growth of the ancient town on all fronts.

