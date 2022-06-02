From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general polls, Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike has emerged the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Mission (NRM).

Nwa-Anyajike polled 180 votes to defeat his closest rival, Professor Benedicta Egbo who scored 30 votes. 6 aspirants stepped down.

In his acceptance speech yesterday in Abuja, he promised to unite the country and provide infrastructure development if elected president of Nigeria.

“I want to thank INEC officials for being here from the beginning till now. I can swear that this is the most transparent, the most credible, the most honourable and diligent primaries ever conducted in Nigeria.

‘I pray that you all stand with us till we reach the pinnacle of this election. Nigerians deserve a change.

“Under my watch, I want to promise Nigerians that Nigeria will be the most governable place on earth. The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain,” he said.

Earlier, NRM National Chairman, Isaac Chigozie Udeh, pointed out that the party made it mandatory that a presidential candidate must be between the age of 35-55.

He said: “In NRM we made it mandatory that you must be between the age of 35-55 to aspire for office of President because it is Youth o’clock in NRM.”

Udeh stated that, “National Rescue Movement is poised to rescue Nigerians and our Country from the stagnant state we have found ourselves today.

“State of insecurity across the country, state of failed education system, state of state of failed economy, state of failed energy system, state of persistent hardship in the land and a failed leadership structure.

“As a party that believes in one united and prosperous Nigeria, what we believe in zoning is quite different from other political parties zoning formula that is why we zoned our Presidency to a largest community known as youths and women community.”

