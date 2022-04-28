From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said his desire is to serve Nigeria with everything he has, and ensure that the country occupied it’s pride of place that has become it’s manifest destiny.

Osibanjo who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) said he has the requisite experience, having served as vice president in the past seven years, to salvage the country if elected.

The vice president spoke at the palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on Thursday during a courtesy visit on the monarch.

He told the royal father that he was in the palace to formally inform him of his intention to contest for the highest office in the land.

Osinbajo explained that he took the decision to enter into the contest with all “sense of responsibility having served as vice president and occasionally as acting president in the past seven years.

According to him, the position has exposed him to every part of the country and their peculiar challenges, noting that he was offering himself for genuine service to the nation.

Osinbajo was in Asaba to meet statutory delegates of Delta State APC for the presidential primaries.

The vice president was received on arrival at the airport by the Secretary to State Government, Patrick Ukah, before proceeding to the palace.

Receiving the august visitor, the Asagba, Edozien reminded Osibanjo of the need for the Federal Government to establish a federal university in Asaba as part of measures pacify the people of Asaba following massacre of it’s natives during the civil war by federal troops.

Edozien informed the presidential hopeful that Asaba and indeed Delta State was not insulated from the present challenges of insecurity, perverse poverty, epileptic power supply, poor economy, and urged him to take steps to address the issues if elected.