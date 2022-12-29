From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday expressed reservations about the chances of the party in the state in next year’s election.

Okowa said while the chance of the PDP winning in the north has become brighter, same cannot be said of the south particularly in his home state of Delta.

He therefore urged party faithful to embark on intensive door to door campaign to mobilise the electorate to vote for the Atiku-Okowa ticket in the presidential election and other candidates of the PDP in the down ballot.

The governor spoke in Asaba during the Oshimili South Local Government Area campaign of the party.

Okowa said he was on a divine message in the presidential ticket of the PDP, and urged the people of the state not to disappoint him by not voting massively for his party.

“God has sent me a message. God put in the PDP presidential ticket for a reason. Don’t be deceived, PDP will win. If you have been following the campaigns, you will know that the north is for PDP.

“The only thing I am afraid of is that as they are bringing the massive votes from the north, we should not lag behind in Delta.

“So we need to go from house to house to convince people to vote us, we need to work, our youths and women need to work extra hard.

“We need to mobilise. You know that it is one man, one vote, BVAS will be used. You should not disappoint me. When you bring the votes to join that of the north, we will win.

“When we get into office, I will have voice to proudly speak for Delta State. You have trained in the act of governance, and am a very smart person. So we will deliver to Delta what rightfully belong to the state,” he stated.

Okowa also urged the people not to be deceived by what he called the euphoria associated with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), saying that the LP lacked the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the dungeon the All Progressive Congress (APC) has plunged it.

“Labour Party cannot work, they are only taking PDP votes to give room for APC to win but that will not happen. All we need to do is to advice the ‘Obidient’ people not to be deceived by the euphoria.

“PDP is the only party that can rescue and reset the country. Hunger and insecurity will not continue in Nigeria because of Atiku-Okowa ticket. We will bring Nigeria out and grow the economy,” he added.

Okowa who highlighted achievements of his administration in Asaba, the state capital, urged the people to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori whom he described as very humble and accessible.

Also addressing the crowd, Oborevwori promised to consolidate on the gains of the Okowa administration with his M.O.R.E Agenda if elected.