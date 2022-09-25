From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna state governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani has said that his chances of winning the election in 2023 has received major boost as traders from the 23 local government areas of the State have declared their support for him.

In a statement on Sunday, Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) thanked the traders for coming together to support his political race.

“My bid for the Kashim Ibrahim House received a major boost today as the Arewa Traders Association in collaboration with the Kaduna State Traders Association from all 23 local governments across the state unanimously declared their support for my candidacy, that of our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

“While making my speech at the event, I thanked the association for coming together to declare their support for my candidacy and the APC in Kaduna State.

“I touched on my efforts as a Senator representing Kaduna Central and as Chairman, Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions where I facilitated CBN interventions to assist over 12,000 households and SMEs with grants/loans to boost their businesses following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

“In order to complement the efforts of the state government who have already constructed ultra-modern markets, I supported a number of underprivileged traders with the sum of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000) that will help them secure the 10% equity to own shops in the markets across the state.

“While assuring them of my commitment to consolidating the efforts of the present administration in boosting the economy of our dear state, I pledged to continue to facilitate soft loans to assist more traders who are in need of business capital.

“Different speakers took turns to express their readiness for the journey ahead in ensuring the success of our great party.

“I also joined other party officials in receiving thousands of decampees from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.Senator Uba Sani said.