From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi, has stated that his political future is in the hand of God, and not dependent on any human being.

Umahi stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

He welcomed the defections of other governors and other political big wigs into the All Progressives Congress APC,noting that their entrance into the party will help to secure victory for the party in 2023.

He said “i feel happy rather than being threatened . My ambition is in the hand of God, power, and might belong to God.

“The more we have governors in the APC, the more chance we have to win the election. The more chance we have to continue the project of Nigeria from where Mr President will stop by 2023,”

Umahi, who is also the Chairman South-East Governors’ Forum also spoke on his recent visit to President Buhari.

He disclosed that the purpose of the visit was not all about his presidential ambition, but also about the security situation in the South East and the state of the on going Ebonyi International Airport which he wanted Mr. President to commission in May this year.

“The issue wasn’t just about going to the President to ask him that I want to contest. There were so many other issues I went to discuss with Mr President.

“I went there to discuss solutions to our insecurity in the Southeast, and on our airport project. I went there to let him know that our airport project will be ready by May 2022 but we needed financial assistance to buy some equipment.

“It was the last thing I mentioned to him.

“The issue of running was by the side, and I mentioned it to him as the father of the nation and father of our political party.” he said.