From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Senator representing Anambra North at the National Assembly and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Stella Oduah has said that her return to the Red Chambers will guarantee additional infrastructural development of the zone come 2023 and beyond.

Stella stated this on Thursday during a brief chat with Saturday Sun.

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, citing her performance at the Senate within three and a half years, expressed confidence that she remains the best among other Senatorial candidates.

Stella mentioned that her years of experience at the National Assembly, coupled with her track record of achievements, have earned her the support of Anambra North electorate.

Stella identified service to humanity as her motivation for venturing into politics, which she showcased by initiating numerous bills and motions in order to create an enabling environment that will ensure equity and minimise disparity.

“I came into politics because of my passion to impart on people’s lives. And so politics became the platform to enhance that. And I was already doing it before. To be a voice for the voiceless. “I have been proud to stand by our values, our cultures and our priorities. To find common ground for individuals and communities whose lives have been very difficult.

On her impact as a Senator, she listed the provision of access roads, clean water, installation of streetlights to forestall insecurity, disbursement of grants to traders and farmers and healthcare insurance, including diagnostic centres as some of her achievements.

The lawmaker said: “We’re not a government but as legislators, we try to bring comfort to the people by helping our petty traders by providing grants for them. Building houses for indigent widows.”