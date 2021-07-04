From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Project Niger Delta, has endorsed the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The group rising from a meeting which had in attendance leaders and representatives from other Niger Delta states in Yenagoa, over weekend pledged to purchase the All Progressives Congress, APC, nomination form for the governor and a N5milion donation to kick start consultations and campaigns.

Speaking at the meeting, the coordinator and convener of Project Niger Delta, Mr. Princewill Ebebi, described Governor Bello as a bridge builder who has all what it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him being a young man with vast experience, and for justice and equity to prevail, the North Central should be allowed to take a shot at the presidency come 2023 by presenting Bello.

Ebebi said the country needs a unifier and a detribalised leader like Bello, who he said have shown capacity as a governor serving his second term, and expressed the conviction that if given the opportunity, he will take the country to its desired destination.

He said the group will begin a sensitization tour to university campuses and other tertiary institutions across the country to mobilize and sensitized youths on the need to support a youth to lead the country.

Ebebi said, “We have been receiving notices from different groups and organisations who have declared their interest in joining the train. The Governor Yahaya Bello for president is a national youth project because it is time we get it right this time by ensuring that a youth e emerges President come 2023.

“Governor Bello has demonstrated capacity and leadership as a Governor, and while we are joining well meaning Nigerians across the country to urgedhim to contest, we have resolved to purchase the nomination form of the APC for him and provide N5million to kick start consultations, advocacy visits and campaigns.”

In his remark, the Project Niger Delta advisor, Prof Menwo Wilson Osigwe, while describing Governor Bello as a man who can be entrusted with the leadership of the country, call on all hands to be on deck for the actualization of the presidency of Governor Bello.