From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state will meet to take a common stance in making the choice of a 2023 presidential candidate.

Abdullahi made the disclosure on Tuesday at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly when Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole, the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, led other members his House on a visit in regards to Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidency aspiration.

Abdullahi said that the APC members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly are confident on the capacity of Governor Bello to be the next Nigerian President come 2023, noting that the House always speaks with one voice and will meet with critical stakeholders of the party in the state in order to take a common position on the matter.

‘We acknowledge the capacity of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello as he is one person that does not give chance on issue of insecurity because there would be no development without security.

‘We consider this visit as a moment of joy. We here in Nasarawa State House of Assembly always speak with one voice and always go in one direction.

‘We want to assure you that we in Nasarawa State will speak with one voice on the issue of 2023 presidency.

‘We have leaders whom we so much believe in them. We are going to share this your view with our leaders in order to speak with one voice,’ the Speaker said

The Speaker used the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari over his developmental strides across the states of the federation.

Earlier, Kolawole called for the support of members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly for Governor Bello’s bid for the presidency in 2023.

Kolawole said that their desire to support Governor Bello for president was due to his achievements in Kogi in the area of security, education, youth and women inclusion in governance as well as empowerment, religious tolerance among others.

‘We are here to advocate, market our own, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, the youngest and performing governor,’ the Kogi Speaker said.

‘It is time, it is our turn for North Central to produce a president in 2023.

‘We members of the Kogi State House of Assembly has good and cordial working relationship with His Excellency which has brought the much needed development in the state.’

The Kogi Speaker told members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly that the Kogi House has since passed a vote of confidence and a resolution that Governor Yahaya Bello should contest for President come 2023.

